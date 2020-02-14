The Cutest Photos of the Kardashian-Jenner 'Triplets,' Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson

The cousins, known as "The Triplets" are all born within four months of each other
By Andrea Wurzburger
February 14, 2020 03:57 PM

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Kim Kardashian/Instagram

True Thompson, Stormi Webster and Chicago West were born within four months of each other to Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West (respectively), which made it really hard to Keep Up with all the birth announcements.

True, the youngest of the three, was born on April 12, 2018, Stormi was born on Feb. 2, 2018 and Chicago was born on Jan. 7, 2018.

Because of their very close birthdays, the girls are known as “The Triplets” and they are three of the cutest cousins in Hollywood! 

“💕 The Triplets 💕,” Kim captioned the first photo of the three cousins together in Sept. 2018. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The girls hung out out with their older cousin, Saint West, in Feb. 2019. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“A True Chicago Stormi ⛈,” Kim Kardashian wrote with a wink when she posted this photo of the girls together in June 2019. 

Kim Kardsahian/Instagram

True hung out with her cousin Chicago just a few months after her birth in June 2018. 

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“Best friends for life!!!! 💕,” Kim captioned this shot of Chicago teaching True how to make the most of tummy time. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Chicago always has True’s back! 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

On True’s first birthday, Kim (AKA her Auntie KiKi) wrote on Instagram, ” I couldn’t have dreamed of a better best friend for you than your cousin Chi ✨. Seeing how close you are is exactly how mom & I are and so we know how much fun you guys are going to have!”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

True and Chicago are “besties,” according to Chi’s mom, Kim Kardashian West.  

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

From play time…

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

…to family vacations. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

From trips to Target…

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

…to helping each other out when they need a hand. 

khloe kardashian/instagram

These two are simply too cute. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Rise and shine! Stormi snuggled with her cousin, Chicago, in matching pink pajamas. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True and Chicago also know how important nap time is! 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Nothing to see here! Just Chicago and Stormi cruisin’ around! 

True and Stormi are also super close. Here they are pumpkin picking together! 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

And they love to hang out at Stormi’s house! No, really, she got a tiny house for Christmas from her grandma, Kris Jenner. 

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

True, Chicago and Stormi all got matching Minnie Mouse facepaint in honor of Chicago’s second birthday. 

