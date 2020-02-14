The Cutest Photos of the Kardashian-Jenner 'Triplets,' Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson

True Thompson, Stormi Webster and Chicago West were born within four months of each other to Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West (respectively), which made it really hard to Keep Up with all the birth announcements.

True, the youngest of the three, was born on April 12, 2018, Stormi was born on Feb. 2, 2018 and Chicago was born on Jan. 7, 2018.

Because of their very close birthdays, the girls are known as “The Triplets” and they are three of the cutest cousins in Hollywood!