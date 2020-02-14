The Cutest Photos of the Kardashian-Jenner 'Triplets,' Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson
True Thompson, Stormi Webster and Chicago West were born within four months of each other to Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West (respectively), which made it really hard to Keep Up with all the birth announcements.
True, the youngest of the three, was born on April 12, 2018, Stormi was born on Feb. 2, 2018 and Chicago was born on Jan. 7, 2018.
Because of their very close birthdays, the girls are known as “The Triplets” and they are three of the cutest cousins in Hollywood!
“💕 The Triplets 💕,” Kim captioned the first photo of the three cousins together in Sept. 2018.
The girls hung out out with their older cousin, Saint West, in Feb. 2019.
“A True Chicago Stormi ⛈,” Kim Kardashian wrote with a wink when she posted this photo of the girls together in June 2019.
True hung out with her cousin Chicago just a few months after her birth in June 2018.
“Best friends for life!!!! 💕,” Kim captioned this shot of Chicago teaching True how to make the most of tummy time.
Chicago always has True’s back!
On True’s first birthday, Kim (AKA her Auntie KiKi) wrote on Instagram, ” I couldn’t have dreamed of a better best friend for you than your cousin Chi ✨. Seeing how close you are is exactly how mom & I are and so we know how much fun you guys are going to have!”
True and Chicago are “besties,” according to Chi’s mom, Kim Kardashian West.
From play time…
…to family vacations.
From trips to Target…
…to helping each other out when they need a hand.
These two are simply too cute.
Rise and shine! Stormi snuggled with her cousin, Chicago, in matching pink pajamas.
True and Chicago also know how important nap time is!
Nothing to see here! Just Chicago and Stormi cruisin’ around!
True and Stormi are also super close. Here they are pumpkin picking together!
And they love to hang out at Stormi’s house! No, really, she got a tiny house for Christmas from her grandma, Kris Jenner.
True, Chicago and Stormi all got matching Minnie Mouse facepaint in honor of Chicago’s second birthday.