The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli Expecting Baby with Spence Moore II: 'Everything I Wanted'
Sammie Cimarelli is going to be a mom!
The Circle star announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with actor Spence Moore II.
In a joint Instagram post with Moore, Cimarelli shared photos of her bare baby bump as she and the A.P. Bio alum both cradled her stomach. The Netflix star also included a picture of the couple looking lovingly at one another as well as a shot of herself holding her bump.
"2022 🤍," she captioned the post.
The couple also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video from their pregnancy photo shoot, writing, "everything I wanted❤️"
Cimarelli made it to the final five on season 1 of The Circle, eventually placing third on the reality show.
Though she didn't get the $100,000 prize, she was awarded $10,000 in an audience-voted contest, being named "fan favorite."
Several of her Circle costars congratulated her in the comments of her pregnancy announcement post.
"Woah major plot twist!!! This is f— dope dude. Congrats to you guys ❤️❤️❤️," The Circle winner Joey Sasso replied.
"Samantha!!!! You're going to be the best mom!!!!!! Congrats to you both!!!!!!" added Shubham Goel, who came in second place on the show.