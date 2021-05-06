The Circle Star Deleesa (a.k.a. Trevor) Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Trevor

Deleesa St. Agathe tells PEOPLE she learned of her pregnancy while competing on Netflix's The Circle and posing as her husband, Trevor, with whom she already shares a daughter

Not only did Deleesa St. Agathe (a.k.a. Trevor) win The Circle's second season after competing as a catfish version of her husband Trevor, but the pair are now looking forward to celebrating another major accomplishment: the birth of their second baby.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Deleesa reveals she was pregnant while filming the Netflix reality series. The duo, who already share a daughter, are expecting another girl.

"Before I left for the show, obviously, I knew I was going to be away for a long time. Me and my mans Trevor, we had a nice goodbye moment and that moment turned into this right here," she says. "I'm due in, like, a month and a half, and I found out while [filming]."

"I took a pregnancy test while I was in The Circle in the apartment. I found out that I was freaking pregnant and it was crazy," she adds.

Deleesa notes that she "figured" she was expecting before confirming the news for herself, but she chose to keep her head in the game nonetheless.

"When I say I'm the most competitive person in the world, I'm like, 'Okay that's gonna go to the back end because I can't do anything about it now. I'm not gonna tell Trevor. My mind has to stay in the game,' " she recalls. "I didn't want to take a pregnancy test because I just knew. I know my body."

The reality star "took two tests" to confirm the pregnancy after the Netflix show's crew "kept asking" her to do so. As soon as she found out, she says "all the symptoms start flooding in," including nausea and bloating.

Deleesa, nonetheless, believes it was "really cool" to discover the pregnancy while filming. "I'm doing this for my family. I'm going so hard for them and look at that: my family's expanding," she says. "God is telling me, like, legit, this is all for you. This is for you, take it home girl. It was crazy."

"The fact that I even made it on the show is a blessing. The fact that I found out that I was pregnant, that I'm having another baby is a blessing. The fact that I freaking won is a blessing. The fact that I worked with these amazing people is a blessing. [It's] a blessing on blessing on blessing on blessing," she adds.

As for how Trevor learned of the baby news, Deleesa says she FaceTimed him during the finale to tell him after her cast mates — whom she informed beforehand — encouraged her to do so. She jokes that she's "pretty sure" Trevor "felt like he was in a Twilight Zone" after hearing about both the win and the pregnancy all at once.

Deleesa's win on The Circle was "definitely the icing on the cake," but what she enjoyed most about being a part of the competition show — where the champion receives a $100,000 prize — is the learning experience it provided.

"I think the entire experience really taught me a lot about myself and who I am when I'm by myself and how strong I am as a competitor, as a person in general as far as my confidence level," she shares. "I love the fact that I was able to really dig deep and motivate myself to keep playing this game and not give up and really just be who I am as a person and not shy away from that."