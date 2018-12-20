The Children's Place Recalls 14,900 Infant Snowsuits Over Choking Hazard

Nearly 15,000 infant snowsuits sold by popular clothing retailer The Children’s Place are being recalled due to a choking hazard.

On Tuesday, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a recall notice for a trio of infant snowsuits (sizes 0 to 18 months), warning that the metal snaps on the products could detach, “posing a choking hazard to young children.”

According to the warning, roughly 14,900 snowsuits have been purchased by customers in the U.S. between August 2018 and November 2018. About 750 were sold in Canada.

No injuries have been reported, the CPSC says, though they have received one report of a metal snap detaching from a snowsuit.

The snowsuits in question, manufactured in China, come in two styles and three prints: a soft pink “Rosebud Heart” color, with embroidered hearts on the sleeves; a pink and red “Jazzberry Ladybug” pattern; and a vibrant “Sophy Floral” design, which features a white base overlaid with various colorful flowers.

All have “matching print hoods with small ears, detachable mittens, and a zipper down the front of the suit covered with a fabric snap flap at the chest,” the CPSC said.

Side seam labels should be checked for style numbers 2111187 (Sophy Floral and Jazzberry Ladybug) or 2111188 (Rosebud Heart), as well as vendor number 7000028.

#Recall: @childrensplace recalls 2 infant snowsuits styles: #2111187 (white & jazzberry) and #2111188 (rosebud). Detaching snaps could pose choking hazard to young children. Return to store for full refund. No other styles affected. Details at https://t.co/VkhtB2UmW3 — The Children's Place (@childrensplace) December 18, 2018

Full refunds are being offered in-store by The Children’s Pace, the largest children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America.

“Consumers should immediately take the snowsuit away from children and return it to any The Children’s Place store nationwide for a full refund, or contact the Children’s Place customer service, toll-free, at 877-752-2387,” the store said in a statement.