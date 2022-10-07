'The Challenge' 's Melinda Stolp Welcomes a Baby Boy: 'Introducing Hayden Thomas to the World!'

Melissa Stolp Collins is already mom to son Camden, 2, with husband Matt Collins

By
Published on October 7, 2022 10:45 AM
Melinda Stolp Collins
Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

The Challenge's Melinda Stolp Collins is taking on a new role — being a mom of two!

The reality star, 39, announced the birth of her second child — son Hayden Thomas — on Instagram Thursday, sharing a carousel of sweet pictures of the newborn.

"Introducing Hayden Thomas to the world! 🥹 💙" she captioned the sweet pics.

Hayden joins big brother Camden, who turns 3 next month.

Melinda's baby news comes about after The Real World: Austin alum and her husband, Matt Collins, lost a daughter last year while Melinda was 20 weeks pregnant.

"Monday, I had my 20 week anatomy ultrasound and that's when we found out she was gone," Melinda wrote in a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram in March 2021. "I have so many questions as to why? No woman should have to go through this pain. No man should have to go through this pain also, because even though my husband wasn't carrying or delivering her, this was his baby too and I know he is hurting as much as I am."

Melinda Stolp
Melinda Stolp. Melinda Stolp/instagram

"Yesterday I had to deliver her... I had to endure the pain of contractions and a full deliver to my previous baby girl and then not be able to take her home with us," she continued in her post. "Life is hard... Life can really suck sometimes. Seeing her tiny little perfectly formed features and knowing I'll never get to kiss her or feel her heart beat against my chest while rocking her to sleep. My husband doesn't get to have a daddy's girl who has him wrapped around her finger."

At the time, Melinda shared that she was thankful for Matt, "an amazing husband who is my rock through it all," and they felt "lucky and fortunate to have our beautiful son."

After her miscarriage, Melinda competed in The Challenge: All Stars 2 — which premiered in August 2021 — and was a finalist. She then returned again for All Stars 3, which premiered in May 2022.

