'The Challenge' Star Wes Bergmann Expecting First Baby with Wife Amanda Hornick: 'Immense Gratitude'

Wes Bergmann is taking on a new challenge.

The two-time Challenge winner announced that he and his wife, Amanda Hornick, are expecting their first baby together.

In a sweet joint Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the pair affectionately revealed that Baby Bergmann will make their arrival in September.

"We would like to take a second to thank all of our friends, family, and supporters who continue to help us become the best versions of ourselves," wrote the couple alongside cute photos of Hornick holding an ultrasound. Their Bernedoodle Penny also made a cameo as the family announced their upcoming addition with a gallery of photos.

The set ended with Bergmann sweetly holding Hornick's baby bump as the two walked down a scenic path together.

"We aim to pour all of that love into this child in an effort to make him/her the next great, ginger, genius," the caption continued.

They sent an encouraging message for others who are hoping to become parents.

"While we are entering into this new stage of life with immense gratitude, we know the season of waiting too and send love & strength to anyone else hoping to one day become parents themselves."

Ending on a cute possibility for their little one, the pair wrote, "Dare we say, future Challenge champion?"

In the comment section, Bergmann and Hornick received love and support from his Challenge family.

"Congratulations Amanda & Wes I love you both really happy the news is finally out…it hurt for me to say that about Wes. ❤️" wrote Kyle Christie.

Amber Borzotra added, "Omg yayyyy CONGRATS y'all!!!! So happy for you 🥰✨🫶🏽."

"WOWWW about time !!!!! Happy for you Wes 👏👏👏 Welcome to the club !!! My guy is going to love being a dad," Cory Wharton commented.

Hunter Barfield shared a similar sentiment and wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS BROTHER!!!!!!! About time love you guys!!!!"

The Real World: Austin alum and Hornick tied the knot in June 2018 — and the wedding served as a gathering of MTV reality stars.

Bergmann was just 19 when he found reality TV fame on The Real World. He then became a fan favorite on MTV's The Challenge and its spin-off Champs Vs. Stars, even becoming a winner on The Duel in 2007.