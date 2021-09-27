Tori Gwinn (née Hall) is already mom to two sons with ex-husband and Challenge castmate Brad Fiorenza

The Challenge's Tori Hall Welcomes 'Sweetest' Third Baby, Son Christian Dean: 'We Are Obsessed'

The Challenge family just got a little bit bigger!

Tori Gwinn (formerly Hall) welcomed her third baby, and her first child with husband Dusty Gwinn, a son named Christian Dean Gwinn, she announced on Instagram Sunday, sharing photos of the newborn. She and Dusty tied the knot in October 2020.

"If you guessed BOY….you were right 💙💙 7lbs 14ounces of perfection…Christian Dean Gwinn you are the sweetest bundle of joy with the squishiest cheeks. We are obsessed. #babyboy," the mom captioned her post.

Us Weekly was first to report the news, adding that the baby boy arrived Sunday, Sept. 26, at 3:56 a.m.

Tori shares two sons — Brady, 10, and Chase, 6 — with ex-husband and Challenge castmate Brad Fiorenza, and Dusty is also dad to 9½-year-old daughter Landrey.

The reality star first announced her pregnancy news back in March, posting a photo on Instagram of the family members' hands touching a baby's onesie that read "Coming Soon."

"Our home team is growing and we are over the moon," Tori captioned the photo. "Little one you are already loved, prayed for, and we are so excited to meet you early fall. ❤️ #babygwinn #partyof6 #1samual127"

Christian Dean Gwinn Credit: Tori Gwinn Instagram

Tori started dating the sports and entertainment attorney in January 2020. They got engaged at the RH Nashville Café on Sept. 25. She was previously married to Fiorenza. The pair, who met on MTV's The Gauntlet III in 2008, wed in 2010. Hall and Fiorenza then separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalized the following year.