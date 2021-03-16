The Challenge's Tori Hall Expecting Baby with Husband Dusty Gwinn: 'Our Home Team Is Growing'

Tori Hall shares two sons with her ex-husband and Challenge castmate Brad Fiorenza, and Dusty Gwinn has a daughter from a previous relationship

The Challenge's Tori Gwinn (née Hall) is getting a new addition to the family!

On Tuesday, the reality star, 34, revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant, expecting her third child, and first baby with husband Dusty Gwinn, whom she wed in October. Tori shares two sons, Brady, 9, and Chase, 6, with ex-husband and Challenge castmate Brad Fiorenza, and Dusty is also dad to 9-year-old daughter Landrey.

"Our home team is growing and we are over the moon," Tori captioned a photo of the family members' hands touching a baby's onesie that read "Coming Soon."

"Little one you are already loved, prayed for, and we are so excited to meet you early fall. ❤️ #babygwinn #partyof6 #1samual127"

Tori started dating the sports and entertainment attorney in January 2020. They got engaged at the RH Nashville Café on Sept. 25. She was previously married to Fiorenza. The pair, who met on MTV's The Gauntlet III in 2008, wed in 2010. Hall and Fiorenza then separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalized the following year.