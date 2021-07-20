The reality TV star and husband TJ Jones are already parents to daughter Easton, 5, and son Maddox, 2

The Challenge's Theresa Jones Welcomes Third Baby, Daughter Layla Capri: 'She Made It'

Baby makes 5!

The Challenge star Theresa Marie Jones welcomed her third child, daughter Layla Capri Jones, with husband T.J. Jones on Monday, July 19, at 9:46 p.m., the couple announced on their respective Instagram accounts Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Theresa, 34, announced the exciting news with a picture to her Instagram Story of her baby in the hospital, writing "She made it💕 July 19, 2021"

T.J., a wide receiver for the New York Giants, posted an adorable video to Instagram of their baby girl sleeping, sharing that baby Layla arrived on his birthday.

"What better gift than someone to share a birthday with?! Layla Capri Jones born last night at 9:46pm, just in time to make sure that I will never get another birthday to myself! 🤷🏾‍♂️👼🏽 Wouldnt have it any other way though. 🥰😉," the athlete writes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Theresa and TJ Jones Credit: Theresa Jones/Instagram

"@theresa_m_jones you deserve all the praise for blessing us with this beautiful baby girl. #3Under30 #WeAreOutnumbered #MuchNeededManCave #BirthdayTwins #TryingToWakeHerUp #SleepingLikeHerDaddy," he continues.

The couple, who is already parents to 5-year-old daughter Easton and 2-year-old son Maddox, first shared the news about baby No. 3 back in January with photos of their sex reveal.

They posted photos of themselves alongside their children as they shot pink confetti and powder out of mini canons, indicating they were expecting a baby girl.

"3🎀," Theresa captioned her post, which also included a photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump. Another photo showed a cake topped with blue and pink sprinkles and a question mark in icing.

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

T.J., 29, shared another photo from the reveal, writing in the caption, "Clearly i didnt know what to expect from this exploding gender reveal thingy! 😂."

In the snap, the father of two has a shocked expression on his face as he helps Easton with one of the confetti cannons.

The couple's oldest child will be happy about her new sibling, as the wide receiver added, "Easton wanted a baby sister soooo yea!! 😉."

Theresa and T.J. tied the knot in 2018 after getting engaged in 2015.