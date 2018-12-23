Family of Five! The Challenge Star Rachel Robinson & Wife Welcome Daughter Ari: ‘So In Love’

Rachel Robinson and wife Natalie Gee are new moms again!

On Sunday, The Challenge star announced that the couple had welcomed their daughter, Ari Gee-Robinson.

“Ari Gee Robinson,” Robinson, 35, wrote alongside a sweet Instagram photo of their newborn daughter, all bundled up.

“12.22.18,” the proud mother continued, referencing her baby girl’s birth date. “So in love.”

Gee gave birth to the couple’s daughter, while in October 2017, Robinson gave birth to the couple’s twin sons, Jesse and Jack, 14 months.

Overflowing with love, Robinson, a master instructor at Barry’s Bootcamp, went on to post many photos from the hospital.

In one adorable image, both Robinson and Gee, co-founder of Gee Beauty, cuddled up on the hospital bed to kiss their newborn daughter. “Baby girl Ari,” she wrote alongside the image, adding multiple heart emojis.

Seizing upon their first chance to be photographed as a family of five, Robinson also shared an adorable group photo featuring one of their twins crawling towards his baby sister.

Rachel Robinson and wife Natalie Gee with their twin boys and daughter Ari

Rachel Robinson, Natalie Gee and daughter Ari Rachel Robinson/Instagram

Feeling nostalgic, Robinson shared a series of side-by-side photos from the two births — including an adorable shot comparing what all of their children looked like as newborns.

Robinson announced on Instagram in August that the couple was expecting a baby girl.

“It’s official we are having a girl,” Robinson wrote on social media alongside a sweet family portrait. “I would like to thank my wife for giving us the girl. I would like to thank our boys in advance for being the best big brothers & I would like to thank you for all your support. It takes a village. Gee-Robinson party of 5.”

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 25, just eight days after the twins were born. At the time, Robinson posted, “I would like to introduce you to: Jesse & Jack Gee-Robinson. The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today – please refer to @natgeebeauty as my wife.”