The Challenge's Melinda Stolp Expecting Second Child with Husband Matt Collins: 'Cannot Wait'

Melinda Collins (née Stolp) is expanding her family!

On Thursday, the former The Real World and The Challenge star announced that she and husband Matt Collins are expecting their second child, a daughter. The pair are already parents to 15-month-old son Camden and pet parents to a dog named Gatsby.

Sharing a sweet photograph on Instagram to reveal the news, Melinda posted a photo of her daughter's sonogram alongside a series of trinkets, including a pair of pink baby shoes, a set of rose gold Disney ears and a golden carousel toy.

The expectant mother also shared a calendar with a heart around Aug. 2, 2021, for her daughter's due date.

"To our happiness and delight, Matty and I are making Camden & Gatsby big brothers this August!! 💕 We cannot wait to meet our little bundle of joy!!," Melinda wrote alongside the image, adding the hashtags #boymom #girlmom and #oneluckylady.

Melinda welcomed son Camden in November 2019. At the time of his birth, Melinda shared a photograph of her then-infant son, writing, "I ended up needing a C-Section and was beyond grateful for the amazing team that helped get me through labor and delivery."

"Matty was my rock," she added of her husband. "He gently rubbed my back, head, arms etc and talked me through everything. It was a long 27 hours but we did it!"

Since his birth, Melinda has shared various photos of her adorable tyke on social media, including a sweet snapshot of herself and Matt with Camden on Halloween dressed together in a circus theme. "Some fun 🎃 for my babies [sic] 1st Halloween!!! 🦁," she wrote alongside the photo.