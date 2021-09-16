The Challenge's Kyle Christie, Vicky Turner Welcome Baby Boy Crew Jax: 'Perfect Little Man'

Kyle Christie thanked and congratulated Vicky Turner, saying she did an "extraordinary job from start to finish"

Baby is here!

The Challenge star Kylie Christie and his girlfriend Vicky Turner welcomed their first baby together, son Crew Jax Christie, at 3:57 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, they announced on Instagram Thursday, sharing photos of the newborn, who weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz.

"Welcome to the world Crew you are so loved, we couldn't of [sic] asked for a more perfect little boy. Mam & Dad love you so much. They say 13 is unlucky for some but he was always destined to be, judging by my tattoo," Christie wrote in the caption.

"Thank you to @vickelizabethx for bringing this perfect little man into our lives, you honestly have done an extraordinary job from start to finish," he continued. "I honestly don't know how you women do it, you're all incredible…..my little family 👨‍👩‍👦."

Christie and Turner revealed on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together back in March. The pair wore white in front of a white backdrop as they smiled while holding up an ultrasound image of their baby on the way.

"Little bit of you & a little bit of me...... that's what it takes to make Family ❤️ I promise you kid, you are going to have one hell of life," Christie captioned the post. "Baby Christie due September ✨❤️."

Turner shared the same snapshot on her Instagram page, writing along with it: "Half of me and half of you ❤️ Baby Christie due September 2021 ✨."