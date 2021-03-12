The Challenge's Kyle Christie and Girlfriend Vicky Turner Expecting First Child: 'Baby Christie Due September'

"I promise you kid, you are going to have one hell of a life," MTV star Kyle Christie wrote to his future child

There's a baby on the way for another The Challenge star!

Kyle Christie and his girlfriend Vicky Turner are expecting their first child together, they revealed on Instagram Friday. The pair wore white in front of a white backdrop as they smiled while holding up an ultrasound image of their baby on the way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Little bit of you & a little bit of me...... that's what it takes to make Family ❤️ I promise you kid, you are going to have one hell of life," the dad-to-be captioned the post. "Baby Christie due September ✨❤️."

Turner shared the same snapshot on her Instagram page, writing along with it: "Half of me and half of you ❤️ Baby Christie due September 2021 ✨."

In the comment section of his announcement, Christie's fellow Challenge alums congratulated him on the news, including Jenna Compono, who is currently expecting a son with Zach Nichols.

"Ahhhh !!!! Hopefully it's a girl then our babies can get married and you and Zach can be brothers😂❤️ congrats you two!" she wrote.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In a Feb. 18 Instagram post, Christie — who currently competes on MTV's The Challenge: Double Agents — said he received the COVID-19 vaccine, sharing that he is looking forward to returning to some sort of normalcy soon.