The Challenge's Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Welcome First Baby, Son Kingston Lee: 'Obsessed'

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are officially parents!

The Challenge stars welcomed their first baby together, a son named Kingston Lee, on Tuesday, May 17, the couple confirmed to E! News. The happy news comes nearly one month after they announced their engagement on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He completed our little family! Kingston is so perfect to us and I'm just obsessed with him, I never want to put him down. He is the perfect blend of us both," Williams told the outlet, noting that she and her fiancé are "such a great team" as new parents.

"Kingston was completely manifested, and we even knew his name before he was conceived," she continued. "Our birthing experience didn't go as planned, and I will be sharing my experience with my audience on social media. But ultimately the baby and I were healthy, and I couldn't have asked for a better birth team!"

Added Garrett, "Now that I became a father, all selfishness is out the window. It's us before me. One of my fears of having kids was not knowing how to take care of him, but since he got here its been like second nature."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The MTV stars, who met on season 31 of The Challenge: Vendettas, first announced their exciting pregnancy news in December, sharing sweet Christmas photos wearing matching holiday pajamas and holding up a onesie.

In one photo, the reality stars look at each other lovingly as Williams holds an ultrasound of their baby and Garrett cradles her growing bump.

"We always give each other the best gifts that money can't buy, & this is by far the best gift we've been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️" Williams wrote. "Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!! Our journey never fails to suprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber& can't wait to meet our new edition to our fam 🥰 #Christmas2021 🎄"