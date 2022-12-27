'The Challenge' 's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Welcome Their Second Baby, Daughter Liliana Marie

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols' brood has gotten a little bigger!

The Challenge alums have welcomed their second baby, daughter Liliana Marie, the couple revealed Tuesday via their Instagram accounts.

"On December 27th 2022 at 5:47 AM, we would like to welcome Liliana Marie ♥️," Compono captioned her post, adding that Liliana weighed in at 7 lbs. and 4 oz. and was born at 20.28 inches.

Photos in her post included Liliana in a red onesie with a big red bow on her head as well as one picture of the couple posing in the hospital with the newest addition to their family.

"I am honestly looking forward to dressing her up in the most obnoxious bows and outfits," Compono told E! News following the baby's arrival. "I am also excited to have a mini me and as she gets older, we can do girl things."

In a post on his own Instagram, Nichols also shared a carousel of photos, including one picture in which he can be seen holding little Liliana. "Welcome Liliana Marie ♥️," he wrote in the caption.

The family was met with well wishes in the comments sections of their posts. "Congratulations my brother, she's beautiful," wrote fellow Challenge alum Kyle Christie, while Josh Martinez said: "Congrats fam she's beautiful."

The couple is already parents to 15-month-old son Anthony Joseph.

Jenna Compono/Instagram

The reality stars shared the news that they were expecting by posting an adorable photo of Anthony in June, holding up a sign reading, "Only child expiring December 2022."

"I was ecstatic, extremely excited and overjoyed," Nichols told E! News exclusively of his reaction to learning of his wife's pregnancy. "I want my kids close in age like my siblings are. It's like having a built in best friend. The only bad part is that it happened on the first try again, I was trying to get a little more action."

Compono added that she's "not worried" about having two little ones in the house.

Brittany Brockie Photography @brittanybrockiephotography

"I come from a huge family and feel confident and comfortable with the two babies!" she told the outlet. "I already want my third and the second isn't even here yet!"

The couple, who are also The Real World alums, met while making MTV's Battle of the Exes II back in 2014.

Nichols proposed at New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in December 2019. "I was so surprised! We went to see the tree every year since we met and a lot of memories have happened in New York City. I was so surprised and it was so sincere and sweet. I couldn't be happier," Compono told E! News at the time.