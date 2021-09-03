Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols got engaged in 2019 after meeting on MTV's Battle of the Exes II

The Challenge's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Welcome Their First Baby, a Boy

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols have welcomed their baby boy!

The Challenge alums — fan favorites from the MTV competition show who got engaged in 2019 — welcomed their first baby this week, Nichols announced on Instagram Friday.

Nichols shared a photo from the hospital on his Instagram Story, a close-up shot of himself holding the newborn's hand. The reality star didn't share any details about the birth, including his son's name or exact birthday.

Nichols and Compono have been waiting for their son to arrive for several days — on Saturday, Nichols shared a photo of a felt board that read "Happy Due Date Day."

"Happy Due Date Day… still no baby," he wrote in the caption.

On Wednesday, Nichols shared a snapshot of himself and Compono to share that she would be induced on Thursday. "Last day of just us! Tomorrow Jenna gets induced ! 👶🏻" he wrote in the caption.

Compono also shared a post on Wednesday to mark her final day before becoming a mom.

"It has been a crazy journey and a long 41 weeks, tomorrow is the day I get induced at 4PM!" she wrote alongside a photo of her bump. "I gave myself some time to go into labor naturally because I am at 5cms walking around fine with zero contractions."

"My doctor and I made the decision weighing the pros and cons of MY situation and pregnancy thus far, and that's what we decided! Wish us luck tomorrow! 👶🏻" she added.

Compono and Nichols announced that they were expecting their first child earlier this year on Valentine's Day. The couple originally planned to get married on Feb. 13, but postponed their nuptials due to the pandemic.

"Happy Valentine's Day! Zach & I are expecting our first baby. After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives," Compono wrote on Instagram at the time. "It really wasn't a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready."

"Luckily," she added, "we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed and we can't wait to meet our little one in August."

On his Instagram page, Nichols wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day! I gave Jenna some lovin, and she's giving me a family. I have never been this excited. August couldn't come soon enough... because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf."

They revealed in March that they were expecting a son.

Compono documented her pregnancy journey on social media. In a May 23 post marking 26 weeks, she wrote, "I've gained a total of 20 pounds so far, it's flying by!" Then a week later, she wrote, "baby's kicking like crazy and the nursery is halfway done.. oh and melasma on my face."

The pair, who are also The Real World alums, met while making MTV's Battle of the Exes II back in 2014.