The Challenge's Jenna Compono Is Expecting First Child with Fiancé Zach Nichols: 'Truly Blessed'

There's a baby on the way for Jenna Compono and fiancé Zach Nichols!

The Challenge fan favorites, who got engaged in 2019, are expecting their first child, Compono revealed by sharing a sweet baby announcement photo shoot on Instagram Sunday. The soon-to-be parents originally planned to get married on Feb. 13, but postponed their nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy Valentine's Day! Zach & I are expecting our first baby. After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives," Compono, 28, wrote in her announcement post. "It really wasn't a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready."

"Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester," she added. "We are truly blessed and we can't wait to meet our little one in August 👶🏼."

Over on his Instagram page, Nichols, 33, shared images from the happy photo shoot while writing: "Happy Valentine's Day! I gave Jenna some lovin, and she's giving me a family. I have never been this excited. August couldn't come soon enough... because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf ❤️👶🏻"

The pair, who are also The Real World alums, met while making MTV's Battle of the Exes II back in 2014.