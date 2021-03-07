Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols got engaged in 2019 after meeting on MTV's Battle of the Exes II

The Challenge's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Reveal the Sex of Their Baby on the Way

It'll be a boy for Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols!

The Challenge alums revealed the exciting news about their baby on the way Saturday, sharing joint videos on Instagram of themselves popping a massive black balloon to release a flurry of blue ones inside.

They both captioned their posts, "We are having a......"

The couple — fan favorites from the MTV competition series who got engaged in 2019 — announced that they're expecting their first child on Valentine's Day. The soon-to-be parents originally planned to get married on Feb. 13, but postponed their nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy Valentine's Day! Zach & I are expecting our first baby. After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives," Compono, 28, wrote in her announcement post last month alongside pictures from a photo shoot. "It really wasn't a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready."

"Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester," she added. "We are truly blessed and we can't wait to meet our little one in August 👶🏼."

Over on his Instagram page, Nichols, 33, shared images from the happy photo shoot while writing: "Happy Valentine's Day! I gave Jenna some lovin, and she's giving me a family. I have never been this excited. August couldn't come soon enough... because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf ❤️👶🏻"

The pair, who are also The Real World alums, met while making MTV's Battle of the Exes II back in 2014.