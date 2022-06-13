The Challenge's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Expecting Baby No. 2

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are already parents to 9-month-old son Anthony

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are expanding their family!

The Challenge alums are expecting their second baby together in December, they announced on Instagram Sunday. The couple is already parents to 9-month-old son Anthony Joseph.

The reality stars shared the happy news by posting an adorable photo of Anthony holding up a sign reading, "Only child expiring December 2022."

"I was ecstatic, extremely excited and overjoyed," Nichols told E! News exclusively of his reaction to learning of his wife's pregnancy. "I want my kids close in age like my siblings are. It's like having a built in best friend. The only bad part is that it happened on the first try again, I was trying to get a little more action."

Compono added that she's "not worried" about having two little ones in the house.

"I come from a huge family and feel confident and comfortable with the two babies!" she told the outlet. "I already want my third and the second isn't even here yet!"

Nichols announced that the couple welcomed their first baby together last September, sharing a photo from the hospital on his Instagram Story, a close-up shot of himself holding the newborn's hand.

Compono later provided further details and photos, confirming her son's name is Anthony Joseph Nichols.

"We would love to introduce our baby boy Anthony Joseph Nichols, born on September 2nd 2021 at 8:52 PM. He weighed 8 pounds 14 oz and was 21.5 inches," Compono wrote.

The couple, who are also The Real World alums, met while making MTV's Battle of the Exes II back in 2014.