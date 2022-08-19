'The Challenge' 's Cory Wharton Gets Tattoo of Daughter Mila's Face: 'Added to the Collection'

Cory Wharton already has a tattoo of daughter Ryder, whom he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd

Published on August 19, 2022
Photo: Cory Wharton/instagram

Cory Wharton is adding to his meaningful body art.

On Thursday, the Teen Mom star, 31, debuted a new tattoo dedicated to daughter Mila Mae, 2. The tattoo is a portrait of the toddler, whose laughing face is portrayed in black and white, with butterflies decorating the background.

Wharton shares Mila and daughter Maya Grace, 11 weeks, with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, 27. He also shares daughter Ryder, 5, with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

Wharton got a portrait tattoo of Ryder in May 2020, which he documented in a YouTube video. Like Mila's, Ryder's face is surrounded by beautiful butterflies.

Wharton and Selfridge welcomed their new little girl, Maya, on June 1. At birth, their little one was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart defect requiring open-heart surgery. The surgery was successful and in mid-June, the couple was able to bring Maya home.

"We have had some dark days, but today isn't one of them. MAYA got discharged from the hospital and we finally made it home," he captioned the snap. "Thank you everybody for all your uplifting words and prayers over the past days."

He shared the same photo on Twitter and added, "We know it's a long journey but today we celebrate."

Cory Wharton family
@iameleonora

According to the Mayo Clinic, people with tricuspid atresia can't get enough oxygen through their body; they tend to tire easily and often are short of breath. It is treated with multiple surgeries.

When announcing her first surgery was a success, Wharton noted that the condition will require Maya to have two open-heart surgeries, one at 4 to 6 months old and another one around age 3 or 4.

He added, "Right now we are all trying to stay positive & having that successful surgery on Tuesday is something to celebrate. That's one down, we have two left."

