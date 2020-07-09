The Challenge's Camila Nakagawa Welcomes Son Kai Aiden: 'The Love of My Life'

Camila Nakagawa is taking on a new Challenge: motherhood!

The former reality star, 31, has welcomed her first child, a son named Kai Aiden, she shared on Instagram Wednesday night alongside a video of herself with her new baby boy in the hospital.

"Oh my God. Look at how perfect," says a voice from off screen, as the camera zooms in on Kai's adorable face. The newborn is wrapped in a white blanket with a colorful footprint pattern and wearing a tiny knit cap as he lay tenderly in his mother's arms.

"He's here. 🧡 meet baby Kai Aiden, the love of my life," Nakagawa wrote alongside the footage.

Many of Nakagawa's fellow MTV personalities chimed in on the comments section to send their well-wishes to the new mama. The Challenge's Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal were among them, with the latter writing, "Ohhhhhhhh myyyyyy god 😍😍😍 congrats Camila and baby Kai!!! What a perfect name 💗"

Nakagawa told E! News that Kai was born weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz., measuring 20 inches long, calling him "the most perfect little human I have ever met" and adding, "It was love at first sight and I cannot wait to get to know him and for all of the unforgettable memories we will create together."

She also revealed that her new addition arrived via cesarean section. And while it wasn't the "natural birth" she had in mind, "I feel very happy that baby got to choose his own birthday," Nakagawa said.

"I never thought life could be this complete," she added to E! News. "Hearing his little cry when he came out was the best moment of my entire life and then seeing his little face just changed my life forever. It feels like nothing can ever go wrong again, life is simply perfect."

"Even though it has been such an unpredictable time in our world, I am so blessed to have had a wonderful pregnancy and a safe and healthy delivery," Nakagawa said.

PEOPLE revealed Nakagawa's pregnancy news exclusively in February, when she shared that she was due in the summer and was open about the fact the this was an unplanned pregnancy — as well as about the fact that she hadn't always thought she would become a mom.

"I used to say I don't think I'm ever going to have kids because the world we live in is just a lot right now," she said. "But I think this came because it was meant to be, and I'm very excited. This is the best decision I've ever made."

After winning The Challenge: Dirty 30 in late 2017 (her second win on the show), Nakagawa took a step back from reality television to work on herself. And if longtime fans of the show are wondering if she'd ever come back, Nakagawa said she was unsure — and was focused on getting ready for baby at the time.