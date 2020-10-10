The Challenge's Ashley Cain Reveals 2-Month-Old Daughter Has 'Rare and Aggressive Form' of Leukemia

"Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through," the reality star wrote on Instagram

The Challenge's Ashley Cain is sharing the sad news that his two-month-old daughter has leukemia.

The reality star, 30, revealed his daughter's sickness on Instagram Friday, calling her diagnosis the "single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through."

"💔 Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through," Cain wrote in the caption for a video taken at the hospital.

"The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications."

"Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life!" Cain added. "Mummy and Daddy love you princess ❤️ LETS GO CHAMP 🏆 You CAN and you WILL beat this! ✊🏾"

Last month, Cain shared a sweet tribute to little Azaylia, calling her "daddy's girl."

"Daddy’s Girl! 👨🏽❤️👶🏼," the MMA fighter began the caption on Instagram. "Having my baby daughter has been the most precious and humbling feeling imaginable. A form a responsibility that I can never turn my back on, a priority which I value so much higher than my own and a form of love I didn’t ever think possible! 💯"

"Thank you baby Azaylia, Daddy loves you! ❤️" he added.

Azaylia was born on August 10, weighing 7 lbs. and 10 oz., Cain previously shared.

In his announcement of his daughter's birth, Cain said that there were "no words to describe this feeling."