The reality star revealed his daughter is facing her "2nd surgery and 16th chemotherapy treatment in under 2 weeks"

The Challenge 's Ashley Cain Gives Update on Daughter After Revealing She Has Leukemia

The Challenge's Ashley Cain is revealing new details about his newborn daughter's fight with leukemia.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a sweet video of his 2-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond as she laid in a hospital bed before undergoing surgery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former soccer player, who revealed his daughter's diagnosis earlier this month, said Azaylia was facing her "second surgery and 16th chemotherapy treatment in under 2 weeks."

"She's doing it with absolute style and grace! 😍," Cain wrote in the caption.

In the short clip, Cain, 30, can be heard pumping up his little one and trying to make her smile. "Like a lion, like a lion. Yeah, you are. Let’s go champ," he said as his daughter giggled. "Listen that smile is worth a million pounds to daddy."

"YOU MAKE ME RICH IN WAYS I COULD NEVER IMAGINE ❤️💰," Cain reiterated in the caption. "We love you baby... LETS GO CHAMP! ✊🏾❤️🏆"

The new dad also included the hashtags, "leukemia warrior," "leukemia awareness" and "lets gocha," in his post.

Cain included an additional update on his Instagram Stories alongside another video of Azaylia smiling up at her father. "Some good news today, keeping in them bowels, don't you baby...Let's go champ," Cain said in the clip.

The former athlete first revealed that his daughter has leukemia on Oct. 9. The reality star shared the news on Instagram, calling her diagnosis the "single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through."

"💔 Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through," Cain wrote in the caption for a video taken at the hospital.

Image zoom Ashley Cain Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CGIsboanZXi/?utm_source=ig_embed

"I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukemia which has come with many complications."

"Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life!" Cain added. "Mummy and Daddy love you princess ❤️ LETS GO CHAMP 🏆 You CAN and you WILL beat this! ✊🏾"

Last month, Cain shared a sweet tribute to little Azaylia, calling her "daddy's girl."

"Daddy’s Girl! 👨🏽❤️👶🏼," the MMA fighter began the caption on Instagram. "Having my baby daughter has been the most precious and humbling feeling imaginable. A form a responsibility that I can never turn my back on, a priority which I value so much higher than my own and a form of love I didn’t ever think possible! 💯"