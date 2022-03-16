Casey Cooper and her husband Kyle tied the knot in December in an intimate ceremony at The Peach Orchard Venue in The Woodlands, Texas

The Challenge: All Stars' Casey Cooper and Husband Kyle Welcome First Baby, Daughter Kinsley

The Challenge: All Stars family just got bigger!

Former contestant Casey Cooper, 34, welcomed her first baby, daughter Kinsley Lulabelle Toups, with husband Kyle on Wednesday, March 2, she announced on Instagram. Baby Kinsley arrived at 6:37 p.m., weighing 6 lbs, 15 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches at birth.

Cooper shared the news alongside some adorable pictures of the newborn, including shots of her sleeping and wrapped in a blanket that matched the same floral design as Cooper's outfit.

Several of Cooper's fellow Challenge stars congratulated her in the comments of the photo.

"Congratulations!! What a precious little nugget!❤️❤️," wrote Kendal Darnell, while Jonna Mannion added, "Congratulations @case_coop! She's beautiful!"

Cooper first announced on Instagram in November that she and her husband were expecting their first child together. The following month she revealed that she and Kyle tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at The Peach Orchard Venue in The Woodlands, Texas.

Alongside a photo of a letter board that read "We can't wait to meet you. Mini Allstar. March 2022," she wrote: "I'm not the best at keeping secrets, but this one has been worth the wait. For those of you who have known, thank you for being patient with us while we've figured out how to share our happy news with everyone."

In her Instagram bio, she also refers to herself as a "bonus mom."