"She is already so loved by us and our families," Neil Mason and Chelsea Eager tell PEOPLE of their baby girl on the way

The Cadillac Three's Neil Mason and Wife Chelsea Expecting First Child: 'Can't Wait to Meet Her!'

And the baby will make three!

Neil Mason and his wife Chelsea Eager are expecting their first child — a baby girl! — his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Chelsea and I are so excited to welcome our first child into the world this summer," the parents-to-be say. "We can't wait to meet her! She is already so loved by us and our families."

The Cadillac Three drummer, 38, and marketing director, 32, tied the knot in January at her parents' hotel, Gruene Mansion Inn Bed & Breakfast, in her hometown of New Braunfels, Texas.

The couple's baby on the way will be the latest addition to the band, who released their album Country Fuzz in February, as Mason's groupmate Jaren Johnston welcomed son Jude Daniel in April 2017.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Brooke Hamilton

Mason and Eager met through mutual friends and have been together for five years. From their very first date, they knew each other were "the one," they told PEOPLE in January.

Mason proposed to Eager in July 2019.

Throughout the years, the musician said he and Eager have kept their relationship strong by "communicating as much as possible, whether we are home or traveling."

"It's important for us to just stay in the know on what's going on day-to-day in each other's lives especially when we are traveling for weeks at a time," he said at the time. "When we're both home, it's about making sure we spend time each day or night just the two of us."

Image zoom Neil Mason and Chelsea Eager Alysse Gafkjen

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Lennon! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Welcome Third Daughter

These days, Mason is spending more time at home with his pregnant wife than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the band announced the cancellation of their overseas shows. "We did not expect to be headed back home so soon. We are heartbroken along with you all that C2c [Country to Country Festival] is canceled, but we understand proper precautions need to be taken at this time," they said on social media.