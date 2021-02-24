The Bold and the Beautiful Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Welcomes Baby Number 2

The 33-year-old shared a sweet photo of her newborn, Lenix, on Instagram on Tuesday

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood's family has a new member!

The Bold and the Beautiful star, 33, shared a sweet photo of her newborn on Instagram on Tuesday. In the post, the baby is holding on tight to MacInnes' hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lenix ~ 02/21/21✨" she wrote, revealing the baby's name for the first time. She did not share any further details about the little one.

Wood announced her pregnancy with her second child in October with an Instagram bump reveal.

"Once you pop, the fun don't stop! Round 2 Lego! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#23weeks," she captioned the video.

The mom of two welcomed her first son, Rise Harlen Ruspoli, with husband Elan Ruspoli in March 2019.

Baby Rise Harlen weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 21½ inches.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We chose Rise because to us Rise means growth, the simplicity of moving forward," Wood told PEOPLE of the inspiration behind her baby boy's unique moniker. "We look to our son as an uplifting force toward positive change and a better world."

The television star has chronicled her journey with both pregnancies on social media, frequently sharing photographs baring her belly.

Shortly after announcing she was pregnant with baby Lenix, Wood posted a nude photo of herself on horseback with her bump on full display.