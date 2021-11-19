Jacqueline Wood and husband Elan Ruspoli are already parents to sons Lenix, 9 months, and Rise, 2

The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline Wood Expecting Third Baby with Husband: 'Over the Moon'

Jacqueline Wood is expanding her family!

The Bold and the Beautiful actress, 34, is pregnant, expecting her third baby with husband Elan Ruspoli, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. The couple is already parents to sons Lenix, 9 months, and Rise, 2.

"I am excited to announce that I am pregnant with my third child, due this spring. Elan and I dreamed of having a large family as we are both only children and are over the moon that our dreams are coming true," the CBS star tells PEOPLE.

The exciting news comes less than one year after the birth of their second child Lenix in February.

Wood announced her pregnancy with her second baby in October 2020 with an Instagram bump reveal. "Once you pop, the fun don't stop! Round 2 Lego! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#23weeks," she captioned the video.

The mom of two welcomed her first son Rise in March 2019.

"We chose Rise because to us Rise means growth, the simplicity of moving forward," Wood told PEOPLE at the time of the inspiration behind her baby boy's unique moniker. "We look to our son as an uplifting force toward positive change and a better world."