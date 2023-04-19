'The Bold and the Beautiful' 's Jacqueline Wood Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

The actress, who is already mom to sons Rise, 4, Lenix, 2, and 11-month-old Brando, announced she's expecting her fourth baby while appearing on The Talk Monday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on April 19, 2023 05:11 PM
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on 'The Bold and the Beautiful's' 9000th 'feel good' Episode
Photo: The Talk

Jacqueline Wood is going to be a mom of four!

The Bold and the Beautiful star and husband Elan Ruspoli are expecting their fourth baby together, she revealed on Monday's episode of The Talk.

Wood announced the exciting news while appearing on the CBS show to discuss the upcoming 9,000 episode of the soap opera.

The soon-to-be mom of four, who turned 36 on Monday, was recapping a recent birthday trip to Vegas with Ruspoli when she shared she "couldn't party hard, because I'm pregnant again."

"I feel like every time I'm here I'm always announcing that I'm pregnant!" she joked, as the audience and co-hosts applauded.

"All I wanted for my birthday was just to eat and sleep," she continued. "When I'm not pregnant, I am a good time. Nobody knows fun until you go out with a mom who used to be lit."

Wood and Ruspoli are already parents to three sons: Rise, 4, Lenix, 2, and 11-month-old Brando.

The news comes less than one year after the birth of their third child Brando in May 2021. The actress announced Brando's arrival on Instagram at the time, sharing a sweet photo of all three of her sons.

"And then there were 3 🤍🤍🤍 meet ..𝙱𝚁𝙰𝙽𝙳𝙾 𝙴𝙻𝙸𝙾𝙽 𝚁𝚄𝚂𝙿𝙾𝙻𝙸 🦁," she captioned her post.

The actress first announced her pregnancy news with baby No. 3 exclusively to PEOPLE in November 2021.

"I am excited to announce that I am pregnant with my third child, due this spring. Elan and I dreamed of having a large family as we are both only children and are over the moon that our dreams are coming true," the CBS star said at the time.

