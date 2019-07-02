The Best Prime Day Finds for Kids and Babies — Including Hilary Duff-Loved Exclusive Cubcoats

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty; Amazon

In case you missed it, Prime Day is under two weeks away, which means Amazon is gearing up for the big day with tons of early-bird deals. That means that if you just so happen to be on vacation July 15 and 16 (though we anticipate many of you will be shopping on the retail giant regardless!), you can still save big right now.

One of the biggest categories we expect to see major price cuts in? Kids and baby products. From the hottest toys to cute new clothes, Prime Day is a great way to save money on must-haves, especially for those of you already thinking about the holidays.

In addition to early sales, Amazon has also been launching Prime Day-exclusive items that you can’t get anywhere else, like Hanna Andersson’s newest baby and toddler collection. Even celebs are hopping in on the Prime Day frenzy: Hilary Duff just launched her own collaboration, releasing four new Cubcoats — the popular two-in-one stuffed animal that transforms into a hoodie — just for Prime Members. The best part? You can actually shop these launches right now if you’re a Prime Member (if you’re not, you can sign up for a free 30-day membership here).

You can keep an eye on all of Prime Day’s early access deals here, but we’ve listed some of our favorite sales and launches below. We’ll be updating the best deals as they go live — so make sure to bookmark this page and check back for even bigger discounts soon!

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Launches

Buy It! Cubcoats Dayo The Dinosaur 2-in-1 Transforming Hoodie & Soft Plushie, $35; amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics by Disney Frozen Swirl Comforter, $29.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson Baby/Toddler One-Piece Organic Cotton Footless Pajamas, $25; amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Early Deals

Buy It! Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller, $73.40 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cubcoats Kali The Kitty 2-in-1 Transforming Hoodie & Soft Plushie, $31.50 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Buy It! Fisher-Price Papasan Cradle Swing, Starlight, $144.90 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Melissa & Doug Chef’s Kitchen, Pretend Play Set, $139.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com