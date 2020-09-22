The Bachelor's Tenley Molzahn Welcomes Daughter Rell Jaymes: 'Absolute Perfection'

Tenley Molzahn — who was the runner-up on Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelor — tied the knot with Taylor Leopold in April 2018

It's a girl for Tenley Molzahn Leopold!

The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star, 36, has given birth to her first child with husband Taylor Leopold, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

"We've been completely captivated & swept off our feet in love with our precious baby girl, we haven't gotten around to introductions. Please meet our little beauty, Rell Jaymes Leopold," Tenley wrote alongside a photo of the new family of three in the hospital. "We are soooo in love, she's absolute perfection. 💕 Now here comes the baby spam and all the story telling!"

Speaking to E! News, who were the first to report the birth, the couple revealed that Rell was born on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 4:08 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measuring 20¼ inches. And her moniker was inspired not only by her grandfathers Jay and Robert James, but by a "legendary" athlete.

"We were inspired with the unique name, Rell, by a beloved legendary female Hawaiian surfer, Rell Sunn," they said. "She was known as a joyful light to her community, and we have been praying for this for our girl since the day we found out we were expecting her."

Tenley announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in March, captioning a series of photos that showed the couple embracing while showing off ultrasound printouts, "We can't hold this magical little secret in anymore!! Baby Leopold will be joining us in September! 💛"

"We've already been having a ton of fun with our little sidekick joining us on memorable worldwide adventures, and now keeping us hopeful in 'Quarantine life,' " she continued.

The then-mom-to-be — who was the runner-up on Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelor in 2010 and went on to appear on BiP in 2015 — tied the knot with Taylor in April 2018 during an intimate backyard ceremony in San Marcos, California.

"We pray that this special bit of news brings a little bit of joy & hope during a time of chaos and uncertainty our world is facing right now," Tenley added in her pregnancy reveal, referring to the then-novel coronavirus pandemic. "And to any longing & hopeful hearts, our hearts are with you, and prayers are for you. God's plans are always greater than we can ever imagine! Ephesians 3:20."

Tenley has kept fans updated on her pregnancy in the months since, sharing lots of baby bump snapshots to her Instagram feed and giving her followers a glimpse into the final moments before she became a mom.

"A little peek into baby girl's room!" she captioned an Aug. 23 sneak peek of her daughter's nursery, which included a wooden crib with a white canopy, a pink carrier and lots of stuffed animals.

"We're still playing around with it, and waiting for a few decorative items, but I'm just getting sooo excited!! I thought I'd show you how this corner is coming along ... it could all change, but for now this is how it's coming together! 💕" added the former reality star.