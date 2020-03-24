The Bachelor's Tenley Molzahn Expecting First Child with Husband Taylor: 'Our Little Sidekick'

Image zoom Taylor and Tenley Leopold Tenley Leopold/Instagram

Tenley Leopold (née Molzahn) is pregnant!

On Monday, the Bachelor Nation star, 35, announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Leopold.

“We can’t hold this magical little secret in anymore!! Baby Leopold will be joining us in September! 💛,” she captioned a series of photos that showed the couple embracing while showing off ultrasound printouts. “We’ve already been having a ton of fun with our little sidekick joining us on memorable worldwide adventures, and now keeping us hopeful in ‘Quarantine life.’ “

Tenley — who was the runner-up on Jake Pavelka‘s season of The Bachelor in 2010 and went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 — tied the knot with Taylor in April 2018 during an intimate backyard ceremony in San Marcos, California.

“We pray that this special bit of news brings a little bit of joy & hope during a time of chaos and uncertainty our world is facing right now,” wrote Tenley in her caption. “And to any longing & hopeful hearts, our hearts are with you, and prayers are for you. God’s plans are always greater than we can ever imagine! Ephesians 3:20.”

On her Instagram Story, Tenley thanked fans for their well wishes — and joked that she and Taylor celebrated with In-N-Out burgers so he could work on his “dad bod.”

The soon-to-be father continued the joke on his Instagram page, where he posted a photo of himself cradling his own “baby bump”

“Super excited to bring a quarentennial into this world!! Baby leopold coming in hot!!!” he captioned the post. “Beyond excited to enter this stage of life with the most wonderful person @tenleymolzahn. I too have been growing, I’m up 6 lbs 10 oz.”

In 2018, the then-newlyweds shared details of their nuptials with Martha Stewart Weddings, opening up about their special day.

“It’s an unexplainable feeling that I’ve never had before,” Taylor said at the time of seeing his bride. “The power of the moment and the day were all coming down to that very moment. That moment pivots and changes your life and history of life after. And you feel the power of that moment and it just takes over.”

Added Tenley of their wedding day: “It was the best night of our lives. Beyond anything we could have ever dreamed of.”