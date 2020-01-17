The Bachelor's Sean Lowe Talks Life with Three Kids Under 4: 'I Want to Enjoy the Newborn Phase'

Image zoom Sean and Catherine Lowe with newborn daughter Mia Sean Lowe/Instagram

Since they welcomed their daughter Mia Mejia on Dec. 23, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe are officially parents of three under 4 — but the former Bachelor stars were unfazed by the notion of expanding their family.

“There is something really sweet about newborns,” Sean, 36, told PEOPLE shortly before Mia’s birth. “They sleep a lot. You just cuddle them and hold them. Catherine obviously gets the majority of the responsibility when it comes to the newborn, but when they are older they are a handful! So I want to enjoy the newborn phase, because it doesn’t last for long.”

Baby Mia joins big brothers Isaiah Hendrix, 19 months, and Samuel Thomas, 3½, who are starting to bond now that Isaiah is getting older.

“Samuel loves animal figurines and they’ve gotten to the point where they can get on the floor and play together,” says Sean. “We hope that trend continues!”

Image zoom Sean and Catherine Lowe with their sons Catherine Giudici Lowe/ Instagram

When it comes to feeding their growing family, the couple, who wed in 2014, often rely on prepped sauces by Bertolli, with whom they have a longstanding partnership.

“Bertolli sauces have so much variety and they use simple ingredients,” says Catherine, 33. “We have a family tradition of always eating together and it helps make our family meals simple and convenient, but also flavorful.”

As for her post-baby body, Catherine isn’t worried.

“I don’t care about looking like a model, so there’s less pressure on me,” she says. “My priority is enjoying family time and being present in whatever chapter I’m in. What brings me joy is hanging out with my family.”

And now that Mia has joined the family, there is plenty of joy to go around.

“Before we had kids, we said we wanted a home full of love and laughter and I think so far we’ve succeeded,” says Sean. “It’s a lot of chaos, but it’s fun chaos!”