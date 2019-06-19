A new Bachelor baby is on its way! Catherine Giudici Lowe is pregnant with her and husband Sean Lowe’s third child, the spouses confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE on June 19. The newest bundle of joy will be joining brothers Isaiah Hendrix, 13 months, and Samuel Thomas, who turns 3 next month.

“It was a complete surprise and I stared at the wall for a good 24 hours,” Giudici Lowe told PEOPLE, adding that she was “so emotional” when she learned she was pregnant for the third time. “I was like, ‘I just had one of these!'”

The star continued to describe her experience by saying, “It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we’re excited.”