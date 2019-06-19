Baby on Board
A new Bachelor baby is on its way! Catherine Giudici Lowe is pregnant with her and husband Sean Lowe’s third child, the spouses confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE on June 19. The newest bundle of joy will be joining brothers Isaiah Hendrix, 13 months, and Samuel Thomas, who turns 3 next month.
“It was a complete surprise and I stared at the wall for a good 24 hours,” Giudici Lowe told PEOPLE, adding that she was “so emotional” when she learned she was pregnant for the third time. “I was like, ‘I just had one of these!'”
The star continued to describe her experience by saying, “It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we’re excited.”
Bubble Boys
Bath time never looked cuter! Sean can definitely pull off a bubble beard but Isaiah, who is rocking a baby bubble mohawk, is clearly the star of this photo.
Meme in the Making
“When all your friends are still at the playground but you wanted to come home early to do your puzzles,” mom Catherine captioned this incredibly cute photo of Samuel wearing a pair of clear glasses that are too big for his small face.
Cuddle Club
Nothing can come between a mama bear cuddling her two baby cubs.
Selfie Stack
The Lowe family snapped one last precious photo the night before baby Isaiah’s 1st birthday.
Daddy Duties
When you love being a dad and you’re obsessed with your kids, you put their faces on a T-shirt and wear it proudly out in public. At least, that’s what dad Sean did before posting this adorable photo with the caption, “Best job I’ve ever had.”
Mini Milestones
Catherine captured her oldest son Samuel’s first and last day of school on Instagram. The side-by-side comparison shows just how much her first-born grew during the school year. Not included in the photo? Mom’s waterworks on both occasions.
Summer Jams
“The newest boy band: Pops and the Pops. On tour now until bedtime,” Catherine captioned this delightful photo of the men in her family enjoying a couple of ice pops on a sunny summer day.
Birthday Boy!
Isaiah Hendrix looked extra happy posing next to his mom on his 1st birthday.
Bedtime Buddies
The soon-to-be mom-of-three simply summed up this giggly moment with her boys with one perfect word: J O Y !
Mommy Moments
“These boys are giving me wrinkles. And I love them for it,” Catherine captioned this photo of her boys fresh out of a bath, warmly wrapped in towels.
Long-Weekend Lowes
The Bachelor family whipped out their most festive stars-and-stripes outfits to pose for a photo during Memorial Day Weekend 2019.