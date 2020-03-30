The Bachelor's Michelle Money Reveals Daughter, 15, Is in 'ICU on Life Support' After Accident

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Brielle Michelle Money/Instagram

Michelle Money is asking for support as her daughter is hospitalized after a tragic accident.

The former Bachelor contestant shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Monday morning, posting a photograph of 15-year-old Brielle hooked up to various machines in a hospital bed and revealing that her daughter “was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support.”

“She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain,” wrote Money, adding that Brielle “is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital.”

“Please — I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in,” she continued. “The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so.”

“She needs support and healing right now,” added Money, 39. “And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

Money also used her post to implore parents to “ALWAYS MAKE [your kids] WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK.”

“Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time,” the former reality star wrote. “My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love.”

“Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through. #PrayForBrie,” Money concluded her post.

Money — who competed for Brad Womack‘s heart on season 15 of The Bachelor and went on to win the first season of Bachelor in Paradise — previously opened up to PEOPLE about both her daughter and the baby boy she placed for adoption after finding out she was pregnant at 15.

“Brielle has always told me that she wishes she had a big brother and in the back of my head I’ve always been like, ‘Gosh, that would be pretty magical if that ended up happening for her,’ ” she said during the August 2016 chat.

“When I told her, she was just really excited and was crying and emotional and couldn’t believe that she really does have a big brother,” Money added. “But I also had to be so careful not to give her false hopes. I had to remind her that he’s out there somewhere, but we might not ever meet him.”

“She needed to be okay with that — more than anything, I just want to make sure that I don’t get her hopes up for something that might not ever happen,” she said.