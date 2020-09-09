Bachelor's Liz Sandoz Presta Welcomes Daughter Jovie as She Reveals Baby Spent Time in the NICU

"She is such a strong fighter and has wowed the doctors with her ability to overcome since day one," the star, who is also a doula, said

Another Bachelor baby!

Elizabeth "Liz" Sandoz Presta welcomed her first child with husband Vito Presta, a baby girl, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, according to a birth announcement she shared on Instagram Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"September 1st at 9:41pm, Jovie Noelle made her entrance into this world," Sandoz Presta, 32, wrote, sharing the name of her newborn daughter alongside a photo of the child. "We are so incredibly in love and grateful for the support we had in labor and delivery and this week following."

The new mom tells PEOPLE that Jovie means "Joyful".

"We are big on name meanings and want to speak joy over her life," Sandoz Presta says.

Speaking about her daughter's birth and extended hospital stay in the neonatal intensive care unit, the star said on Instagram: "Although she made her entrance into the world a week ago, she just made it home to us.:

"I planned a lot for birth but I never planned on leaving my daughter in the hospital NICU," she continued.

Sandoz Presta added of her little one, "She is such a strong fighter and has wowed the doctors with her ability to overcome since day 1."

"We are still processing this last week and going to take some time together as a family to soak everything in since this is the first time we get to be all together as a family," the new mom concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Liz Sandoz's pregnancy announcement Brooke Gentry

Sandoz Presta revealed her pregnancy news alongside husband Presta during an April episode of her Miraculous Mamas podcast, announcing the couple was expecting their first child together after she suffered a chemical pregnancy last year.

"I'm halfway through my pregnancy, 20 weeks, and I'm super excited," said the then-mom-to-be, revealing in an exclusive photo with PEOPLE that the baby was due between late August and early September.

Sandoz Presta went on to share that the spouses didn't immediately tell those closest to them about the news, unlike their last pregnancy. "I think just because of the chemical pregnancy that we had, obviously we were so excited that we got pregnant," she recalled. "We told our parents and our siblings and just a few close people right away. Then we had that loss."

"With this one, we decided to wait and we didn't even tell our families until after we went to the doctor, after everything was confirmed," continued Sandoz Presta, who is a birth doula. "Then we told our parents and our siblings. We still waited quite a while to tell other people."

RELATED VIDEO: Georgia Woman Welcomes Miracle Rainbow Baby After 5 Miscarriages: "She's Here and She's Real!"

Sandoz Presta shared a bevy of bump-dates throughout her pregnancy on Instagram. On Aug. 14, she posted a sweet photo of herself snuggling with her pup in bed, crediting him for "[keeping] me active throughout my pregnancy."