The Bachelor Alum Lesley Murphy Expecting First Child: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

Lesley Murphy is going to be a mom!

The travel blogger and Bachelor season 17 star, 33, is expecting her first child with fiancé Alex Kavanagh, she announced Sunday evening on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a black-and-white video of the couple dancing in their kitchen to the fitting tune "Be My Baby" by The Ronettes, Murphy joked in the caption, "Started from the kitchen now we're here👩‍❤️‍👨👼🏼."

"Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat :)," she continued. "@drone.pilot and I couldn't be more excited to grow our little family!!!"

Wrote Kavanagh in a comment, "You're going to be the most incredible mother my love @lesleyannemurphy and I can't wait to be a father ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Numerous Bachelor Nation members chimed in on the comments as well, to send their congratulations to the parents-to-be. Wrote Catherine Giudici Lowe, who won season 17, "Yaaaaay! So so happy for you three ❤️❤️❤️."

"Ahhhh!!! Congrats!!!!!!💕" said upcoming Bachelorette Clare Crawley, while fellow season 17 contestant Sarah Herron wrote, "OH MY GODDDD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yay!!! Congrats! Been waiting on this news to drop for what feels like EVER! Love you guys, so happy for you, I have chills! ❤️❤️❤️ @drone.pilot."

Murphy and Kavanagh confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE this past February. The proposal news came just over a year after she introduced Kavanagh on Instagram, nine months following her split from Dean Unglert.

"It was such a special night on the beach during sunset. We met a couple of years ago through a drone, and being the exceptional drone pilot he is, I loved that he incorporated a drone in the most unique way during the proposal," Murphy said in a statement at the time. "I can't wait to marry this man! 2020 is our year!"

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor Alum Lesley Murphy Undergoes Preventative Double Mastectomy Nearly 3 Years Following Her Mother's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

In July, Murphy opened up in a lengthy Instagram post about being part of the group of brides who've had to postpone wedding plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out. Sharing a snapshot of herself in a wedding dress "from [her] one and only try-on session right before quarantine hit," she encouraged other brides-to-be to "take back the control."

"Allow the ease to return. Choose joy. Let go of perfection," The Road Les Traveled blogger advised. "And always remember this: There are *no* rules. I'm wearing my wedding band and haven't even planned a wedding! Who cares! Do what makes *you* and your partner happy. Our day in that white dress will come."

Of the stunning off-the-shoulder mermaid-style gown she wore in the photo, Murphy continued, "While this was my absolute favorite, it's not my dress. But oh my gosh do I adore this memory ... my first time in a wedding dress and surrounded by my favorite people."