The Bachelor's Courtney Robertson Introduces Son Joaquin Ramon: 'Forever Changed'

"I'm the happiest girl in Arizona," Courtney Robertson tells PEOPLE about the birth of her son, who arrived on Friday, June 19

The newest Bachelor baby has a name!

Alongside a set of exclusive images of her newborn baby boy, season 16 winner Courtney Robertson is now revealing his name to PEOPLE, as well as some details about his birth this past Friday.

"Our boy is here! We welcomed our sweet Joaquin Ramon Preciado on June 19 and our lives are forever changed," says Robertson, 36. "He weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces, [measured] 21 inches long and is the most precious thing we've ever laid our eyes on."

"I'm the happiest girl in Arizona," adds the new mom, who shares her son with fiancé Humberto Preciado.

Robertson first revealed the news of her son's birth on Sunday, sharing a photo of Preciado and their newest addition at the hospital together. "My guys. So in love over here. Happy Father's Day," she captioned it.

"All the feelings," Robertson also shared, along with a selfie video of her and her newborn.

In another clip, the new mom filmed herself leaving the hospital as she captured her fiancé carrying her bag and their baby boy in a car seat.

Robertson announced her engagement to Preciado and the news of their baby boy on the way simultaneously in December, sharing a photo of the couple holding up a onesie that read "I [heart] NY."

In addition, the then-mom-to-be included a close-up of her diamond sparkler.