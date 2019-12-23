Engaged and Expecting! Baby Boy on the Way for Bachelor Alum Courtney Robertson and New Fiancé

Image zoom Courtney Robertson (L) and Humberto Preciado Courtney Robertson/ Instagram

Double congratulations are in order for Courtney Robertson!

The Bachelor season 16 winner, 36, is engaged and expecting her first child, a son, with fiancé Humberto Preciado, she shared on Instagram Monday.

Robertson’s joint announcement of Preciado’s proposal and their baby boy on the way led with a photo of the couple holding up a onesie that read “I [heart] NY.” In addition, the mom-to-be included a close-up of her diamond sparkler.

“Happy Holidays from the three of us 🥰,” she captioned the post. “I can’t wait to marry this man, with our son there 💙 Easiest ‘YES’ I’ve ever said 💍”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Courtney Robertson's engagement ring Courtney Robertson/ Instagram

RELATED: Britt Nilsson Is Pregnant! The Bachelor Alum Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Jeremy Byrne

While it’s unclear when exactly Robertson and Preciado began dating, the first photo of the couple on Robertson’s Instagram feed came in May, when they posed for a selfie at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Phoenix.

“All of the good feelings 🥰👻 thang,” Robertson captioned it.

Preciado posted the first image of Robertson on his own Instagram in June, following up two weeks later with a sweet selfie of the pair taking in a baseball game.

Robertson competed for (and won) the heart of Ben Flajnik on season 16 of The Bachelor in 2012, but following their engagement, the two ultimately split seven months later.

RELATED VIDEO: Courtney Robertson Detailed Relationship with New Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. in Book

Robertson went on to date future Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. on and off for years prior to him starring on the ABC reality dating series’ 22nd season in 2018.

“I knew that he was feeling like making the switch,” she told PEOPLE in 2018 of Luyendyk Jr., 38, who proposed to Becca Kufrin on the show before ultimately changing his mind and ending up with now-wife Lauren Burnham.

“I’ve never seen him so conflicted and sad,” Robertson added at the time. “We talked through everything. I gave him the best advice I could give him. I encouraged him to follow his heart.”

Us Weekly was the first to report Robertson’s engagement and baby news.