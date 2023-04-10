'The Bachelor' 's Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe Pose with Their Three Kids in Easter Family Photo

Catherine Giudici Lowe is loving Easter with her family.

The mom of three and former Bachelor personality, 35, shared a photo of her family gathered to celebrate the holiday on Sunday.

"Happy Easter! ✝️🐣🐰," she captioned the shot, where the family of five poses in front of an arrangement of pastel balloons. Daughter Mia Mejia, 3, leans into Mom in the photo, wearing a salmon-colored dress with a bright pink bow.

Sons Isaiah Hendrix, who turns 5 next month, and Samuel Thomas, 6½, stand side-by-side in front of their dad Sean Lowe, wearing button-down shirts and jeans.

In August, Sean made a joke about how he met the mom of his three kids, sharing a photo on Instagram where the former Bachelor, 38, hands his toddler daughter a rose.

"Ten years later and I've still got it!" Sean joked in the caption.

Sean and Catherine — who fell in love with and got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor back in 2013 — spoke with PEOPLE last spring about their future plans for their family.

Noting that she "would probably have 20 children" if she could, Catherine told PEOPLE, "I love having children, I love being pregnant, I love all the things about it. But at a certain point, it feels a little selfish to continue to add children and not pour back into them."

"So, right now, we're really focusing on our three," she continued.

Still, Catherine explained that she and Sean remain open to the idea of welcoming another bundle of joy into their lives sometime in the future, though this time via a different avenue. "We're still kind of looking into adoption, but I think biologically, we're done, sad to say," she shared.

"It actually really hurts to say that, because I love being pregnant and the joy that that closeness brings, but we're going to focus on our babies now. We had them so back-to-back that now, the independence that they've given us and the time that we could breathe, has been really satisfying," Catherine added. "... [But] if we adopted, I would love to adopt a newborn, just because I love babies."