Bachelor Nation just grew by one mini member!

A participant in the first season of the franchise, Bob Guiney, 47, and his wife Jessica Canyon announced on Instagram that they’ve welcomed their first child.

According to the caption of the image, which shows the baby boy’s footprints, length and weight, his full name is Grayson Robert Guiney. He was born at 2:10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz. and measuring 21 inches long.

“Today is the greatest day!!” the new dad wrote later in the day. “Our son, Grayson Robert Guiney was born early 12/3/2018. [Jessica] and baby are healthy and beautiful! Mom is resting with him on her chest right now. We are so excited and thankful for what this new day brings for our family!”

He also linked to Canyon’s Instagram and added the hashtags #myson, #love and #family.

The couple originally announced they were expecting the day after Father’s Day, revealing the big news and baby’s sex in one fell swoop.

“We’re due in December. We’re so excited!” Guiney told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “We’ve been keeping it a secret for quite a while and we couldn’t wait to share it with everyone. We’re feeling so lucky and very thankful!”

Guiney and Canyon also posted coordinating Instagram posts for the occasion. In them, they showed off their blue-themed photography session featuring balloons, a cake and even their dog Phoebe wearing a wreath around her neck that proclaims, “It’s a boy.”

Bob Guiney and wife Jessica Canyon Amanda Valentine Photography

“It’s official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that we’re expecting!!” the former reality star captioned his post. “#phoebethewonderdog is all fired up!! #thankful #happy #family“

Guiney said “I do” to Canyon in November 2016 during a destination wedding held at Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita, Mexico. The twosome then headed off to a honeymoon in Jamaica.

Bob Guiney and wife Bob Guiney/Instagram

“Third time’s the charm!” the former reality contestant, who has been married twice prior — first to Jennifer Lantz and second to All My Children actress Rebecca Budig — told PEOPLE in July 2016.

“We get along great,” Guiney continued of Canyon, adding, “She lets me be me.”

Guiney appeared on season 1 of The Bachelorette before going on to be the star of season 4’s The Bachelor.