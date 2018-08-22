Babymoon for their baby boy!

Two months after The Bachelor‘s Bob Guiney announced that he and his wife, Jessica Canyon, are expecting a son, due in December, the couple is enjoying a vacation together in Hawaii with their “baby pineapple!”

“Family portrait with my wife and our baby pineapple!! Taken post wipe out,” Guiney, 47, captioned a smiling photo shared to Instagram Tuesday of himself and Canyon, who cradles her baby bump, standing at Lanikai Point. “#Babymoon #aloha#pbj18.”

The dad-to-be, who appeared on season 1 of The Bachelorette before going on to star in season 4 of The Bachelor, additionally shared multiple photos to his Instagram Story from their beachfront vacation, including a gorgeous shot of Canyon holding her bump while staring at the sunset.

The expecting mama also posted a bikini shot from their time in Oahu.

“Good morning Oahu 🌸🤙🏼” she captioned a photo of herself with hands raised on the beach. “#babymoon #aloha #pregnant #excited #beachtime #unwind #islandlife #calmbeforethestorm.”

Guiney and Canyon, who wed in November 2016 during a destination wedding held at Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita, Mexico, announced on social media — one day after Father’s Day — that they are going to be parents.

The couple revealed the sweet news in coordinating Instagram posts, sharing images from a blue-themed photography session featuring balloons, a cake and even their dog Phoebe wearing a wreath around her neck that proclaims, “It’s a boy.”

“We’re due in December. We’re so excited!” Guiney told PEOPLE exclusively of the couple’s first child on the way. “We’ve been keeping it a secret for quite a while and we couldn’t wait to share it with everyone. We’re feeling so lucky and very thankful!”