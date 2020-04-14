The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Reveals the Sex of Her Baby on the Way

Image zoom

Bekah Martinez is having a son!

The Bachelor alum, 25, shared the happy news on her Instagram on Tuesday, posting several photos of herself and boyfriend Grayston Leonard having a backyard picnic in front of a cute sign that read: “Oh boy!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one sweet snap, the reality star cradles her baby bump as Leonard snacks on a bundle of grapes and holds the plaque with the big reveal. Another picture shows the couple sharing a sweet kiss in a makeshift tent.

Martinez and Leonard are expecting their second child together. The two are also proud parents to 14-month-old daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, whom they welcomed in February 2019.

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Bekah Martinez Celebrates Being 20 Weeks Along in Pregnancy: ‘Halfway There’

Martinez, who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart on The Bachelor‘s 22nd season, announced her pregnancy on Thanksgiving, sharing an Instagram photo of herself and Leonard holding a sonogram snapshot as the expectant mom carried Ruth on her hip.

In December, Martinez gave her followers an update on her second pregnancy and opened up about how she and Leonard were handling the news.

“12 weeks. ♥️ I can’t believe how fast this pregnancy is moving. I feel guilty talking about this, but this pregnancy is already night and day compared to our first,” Martinez wrote as she began her lengthy post.

The second-time mother-to-be went on to explain that her first pregnancy was “scary,” as she and Leonard had only been dating for two months at the time.

RELATED: Bekah Martinez Shares Candid Photo as She Breastfeeds Daughter Before Having a Glass of Wine

“I felt embarrassed and ashamed, and I imagined everyone around me whispering about how ‘irresponsible’ we were,” she continued. “Going through such a life-altering shift with someone you barely know is stressful, scary, and often filled with doubt.”

Later that month, she told fans in a Q&A video that initially didn’t think she was pregnant after her first missed period, as her hormones had only just started to get back to normal following her daughter’s birth.

“I found out I was pregnant this time at 6 or 7 weeks. I really had no idea I was pregnant. I have only had two periods since Ruth was born, so when I missed my period I thought that it was just hormones,” she said in an Instagram video. “Turns out it wasn’t.”

RELATED: Bekah Martinez Claps Back Over Criticism for Saying ‘Having a Baby Sucks’: ‘Parenting Is Hard’

At the time, she expressed concerns about what her postpartum experience would be like with a newborn and a young child to care for.

“I’m mostly nervous about what the postpartum period is going to be like, or what people call the fourth trimester. That was the hardest time for me,” she said. “You’re generally not getting any sleep at all and you kind of feel like you’re losing your mind.”

“I’m going to have to deal with that but instead of just getting to lay around in bed with the baby like I did with Ruth, this time, I’m going to be taking care of another baby as well,” she continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Martinez went on to note that as her kids grow up, she expects things will become easier.

“I think as they get older it’s going to be so fun having them close in age,” she said. “I think they’re going to be able to entertain each other a lot and [I’m] hoping they’ll be best friends.”