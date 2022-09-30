'The Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes First Baby with Husband Josh Wolfe

The Bachelor family just got a little bit bigger!

Vanessa Grimaldi, the Season 21 winner, and husband Josh Wolfe, are parents after welcoming a baby boy. The couple has not revealed his name.

The pair tells PEOPLE Grimaldi, 35, was 41 weeks and a day when her water broke, sparking a last-minute change that caused her to undergo a C-section. He was born at 7 lbs. and 9 oz.

Both Grimaldi and the newborn are recovering well.

Grimaldi was initially scheduled to be induced on Oct. 1, but the baby made his arrival on Sept. 29, which happened to be one day before Grimaldi's 35th birthday.

The new family of three celebrated both special occasions at a Montreal hospital by watching Hocus Pocus 2, the couple shares.

Grimaldi also announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her and Wolfe holding their newborn in the hospital. She added a snap of Wolfe wearing a pregnancy pillow around his neck and holding flowers and a gift for the new mom.

"Nothing will beat my 35th birthday! 👶🏼🥰 Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy's birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family!" she wrote alongside the photos.

She continued, "🤍 Mommy & Daddy LOVE you SO SO much!!! Thank you for choosing us and for giving us the BEST gift of all - being YOUR parents! ❤️😍🧿 #libraseason."

Grimaldi first announced the exciting news on Instagram alongside a stunning selection of professional black-and-white maternity shots.

"Sorry I've been MIA," Grimaldi captured the sweet photos, the first of which shows her and Wolfe joyfully nuzzling noses with Grimaldi's pregnant belly visible in low-rise jeans and a white cropped tank. "I've been busy creating baby Wolfe's tiny little fingers & toes🤍🖤."

Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram

Grimaldi and Wolfe tied the knot in August last year in an intimate ceremony with close family at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel, just outside of Montreal, Canada, the pair's hometown. Their wedding venue wasn't the first nod to their Canadian heritage within their love story: Wolfe also proposed to Grimaldi atop the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec City, Grimaldi told PEOPLE.

Celebrating their love with traditional vows, live music and a lasagna dinner, Grimaldi and Wolfe's ceremony (and love story) left Grimaldi feeling "over the moon," she said at the time.

"Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful," she added. "I know we're going to be together forever."

Before finding her forever with Wolfe, Grimaldi had a whirlwind public romance when she won season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017. Grimaldi was engaged to Nick Viall on the show's season finale, but ended their engagement just five months after the episode aired.

Despite their split, Grimaldi and Viall eventually became friendly, and even reunited in 2020 for the Patreon series Nick V Talks Trash TV: A Bachelor and His Exes Tell All to discuss their former relationship.

"We just weren't able to match or meet each other halfway," Grimaldi recalled, according to E! News. "Although we thought we were."

"We would always hear, 'Everyone fights while it's airing, everyone does. Once the season's over, it's going to get better.' And it just didn't for us," added Viall.