Bachelor Alum Ashley Spivey Reveals She Suffered a Pregnancy Loss: 'I Couldn't Protect Him'

"I am very sad and very scared but more than anything, I am just completely heartbroken. I feel like a failure," Ashley Spivey wrote

Ashley Spivey is mourning the loss of her son.

The Bachelor alum revealed late Wednesday night that she had suffered a pregnancy loss, just a little over four months after announcing that she was expecting a baby boy with husband Steve Hunsberg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Spivey made the devastating announcement in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, explaining that she was opening up about the loss of their son, whom they named CJ, to "give some insight into the worst day of our life."

She said Wednesday began with a "great" doctor's appointment, where she had the opportunity to hear her baby's "very strong" heartbeat, but things soon took a turn for the worst.

"The doctor asked if CJ was moving around a lot but I said he had kinda slowed down in the past week and wasn't kicking the hell out of me at night. I loved it. It was our night bonding," she explained.

Image zoom Ashley Spivey | Credit: ashley spivey/ instagram

After leaving the doctor's office, Spivey said she began to worry so she went to her regular doctor, who advised her to get a sonogram at the hospital "just to make me and her feel better."

"Once I got here, they were having trouble finding the heartbeat so they did two ultrasounds with two different doctors," she wrote. "But the result was the same. CJ died sometime between my dr visit and my hospital visit."

Following the pregnancy loss, Spivey said she was given an epidural and Pitocin "in hopes that I will be able to deliver him relatively quickly."

"I am very sad and very scared but more than anything, I am just completely heartbroken. I feel like a failure," she went on. "I am going to try and get some sleep and tomorrow I will get to meet my sweet CJ."

"I'm so sad that I couldn't protect him," she finished the heartbreaking announcement.

Image zoom Ashley Spivey's Instagram Stories | Credit: ashley spivey/ instagram

Image zoom Ashley Spivey's Instagram Stories | Credit: ashley spivey/ instagram

Hunsberg also addressed the tragic loss, posting a photo of a letter that was written to CJ about an album of songs that were selected for the baby.

"The world took a step back today," Hunsberg captioned the post.

Spivey, who appeared on The Bachelor in 2011 during Brad Womack's season, got engaged to Hunsberg in late December 2014. The pair tied the knot in May 2016.

Tragically, this isn't the first time that Spivey has experienced a pregnancy loss.

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Perri's Daughter 'Born Silent' in the Third Trimester: 'We Lost Our Baby Girl'

In April, she opened up about previously suffering a miscarriage ahead of the one-year anniversary.

"I feel even farther away from mom goals than I did back then," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "It seems like a cruel joke to make the nanny who loves kids more than anything, infertile, but also I also feel insanely rude complaining about this when people have much bigger problems than this right now."