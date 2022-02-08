The 100 Stars Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor Expecting Baby: 'We Cannot Wait!'

The 100 costars Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor are going to be parents!

Morley, 37, and Taylor, 32, announced on Instagram Monday that they are expecting. The couple, who wed in 2019, posted matching photos to their respective accounts to share the exciting news.

The sweet photo shows Morley standing in red-and-black checkered slippers reading "Papa Bear" while Taylor stands opposite him in a pair reading "Mama Bear." Between their feet sits a tiny pair of white sippers reading "Baby Bear."

"Our journey to pregnancy was not always smooth sailing but we are elated to announce our little bundle is officially on the way 🥳💕," Taylor captioned her post.

Bob Morley, Eliza Taylor Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In his own caption, Morley wrote, "Gearing up for the greatest roles ever. Big little shoes to fill and we cannot wait!"

The pregnancy news comes after three years after Taylor suffered a miscarriage. The couple opened up about the pregnancy loss while speaking at a convention in Vancouver in February 2020, according to Australia's Who magazine.

At the time, the stars shared that they lost a baby while filming The 100 in 2019, and Morley said he got a tattoo to remember their unborn child, according to Who.

The CW stars worked together for seven seasons on The 100, a post-apocalyptic drama which aired from 2014 to 2020. Morley and Taylor secretly tied the knot in June 2019, surprising fans after never revealing their relationship publicly before.

The 100’s Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor Expecting First Baby Together Credit: Eliza Taylor Instagram

"Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM," Taylor wrote on Twitter at the time. "We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time."

The actress opened up about how her friendship with her now-husband turned into a romance in a 2020 Instagram post. Taylor wrote that she was moving in with a friend in 2019 when Morley stopped by the new apartment to help her unpack – and asked her out.

"It seemed silly as we'd been friends for so long, in fact I thought he was joking! But I laughed and said yes … to our surprise the date was a success," she recalled. "Honestly, it was as if someone had switched on a light, and we were truly seeing each other for the first time."

"He is kind, loving and sensitive. He knows me better than I know myself sometimes and I, him," she continued. "Having a decade of friendship behind us only makes our relationship stronger with every passing day."