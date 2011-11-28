Spotted: Jewel's Son Kase's Thanksgiving Smiles

The singer posted a photo of her beaming 4-month-old son, Kase Townes, to her WhoSay page, with the caption: "Thought I'd share a pic of the baby taken on Thanksgiving - he is the happiest baby!"

It certainly was a happy Thanksgiving in Jewel and Ty Murray‘s house!

The singer posted a photo of her beaming 4-month-old son, Kase Townes, to her WhoSay page, with the caption: “Thought I’d share a pic of the baby taken on Thanksgiving – he is the happiest baby!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The little guy appears to be growing up fast, seen standing up (with help!) on Turkey Day.