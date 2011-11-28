Spotted: Gavin Rossdale and Zuma's Turkey Trot

Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale , 3, gives us a grin as Gavin Rossdale carries him into Grandma and Grandpa Stefani’s house on Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“[Zuma] is really into the guitar. If I’m playing he’ll come and jam with me — he’ll sit with me, it’s really fun. He moves his hands up and down. His positioning and charisma are amazing. He’s so relaxed, looks great and he’s 3!” says Rossdale.