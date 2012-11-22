The Rycroft-Stricklands Celebrate Thanksgiving
Courtesy Melissa Rycroft
Happy Thanksgiving from the Rycroft-Stricklands!
Melissa Rycroft and husband Tye Strickland pose for a holiday shot with daughter Ava Grace, 21 months, on Thursday.
“Got lots to be thankful for this year,” the Dancing with the Stars all-star season finalist, 29, Tweeted.
“Off to practice this morning, then spending the afternoon with some of my favorite people … and EATING!!!”
Rycroft joins Shawn Johnson and Kelly Monaco in the show’s first all-female finale.