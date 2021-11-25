Witney Carson Documents 10-Month-Old Son's First Thanksgiving with Cute Photos: 'Pure Joy'

"Thankful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel," said Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson about her baby boy Leo

Witney Carson couldn't be more thankful for son Leo.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, welcomed her first baby on Jan. 3 with husband Carson McAllister. Carson documented her son's first Thanksgiving on Thursday, sharing photos of the 10-month-old smiling in his pajamas while seated on their decorated dinner table.

She wrote in the Instagram caption, "Leos first Thanksgiving. Pure joy. Pure happiness. Thankful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel! The second photo has me crying."

In October, Carson celebrated her birthday, sharing a photo of herself with her baby boy and writing, "28, the best birthday ever, and I bet you can't guess why…. My first birthday celebrating with BOTH my boys and I wouldn't have it any other way!"

"Where have you been all this time Leo love?!" the new mom continued. "Life with you is magical, messy, emotional and beautiful all in one. These boys are my everything @carson.mcallister. Thank you for all the wishes! I've felt so so loved!"

Back in May, Carson told PEOPLE about the "difficult" ordeal of contracting COVID just before she gave birth. Her husband also had COVID when baby Leo arrived.

"It was really difficult, but I'm glad that we're past that," Carson said at the time. "And that we're both healthy. But yeah, I definitely was stressed."

Carson and McAllister, who wed on Jan. 1, 2016, learned they were expecting their first child together in May 2020 — just two months after the country went into a full lockdown amid the pandemic. At the time, the couple was "really nervous" about Carson being pregnant during the ongoing pandemic, the pro dancer said.

"We didn't go anywhere," Carson recalled. "Literally, we stayed at home, and we were really, really afraid because there were no studies about pregnant women. There really were no studies at all for just normal people. But to be pregnant during COVID was really scary."