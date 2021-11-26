"1st Thanksgiving with Ster Girl🤎🦃," Brittany Matthews wrote alongside a photograph of the family of three celebrating the November holiday

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews 'Extra Thankful' on Daughter Sterling's First Thanksgiving

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are celebrating their baby girl's first Thanksgiving!

On Thursday, the 26-year-old fitness trainer posted photos to Instagram of their daughter Sterling Skye's first turkey day. The family of three was all smiles in the sweet shots, and the mom matched with her 9-month-old in Burberry plaid.

"1st Thanksgiving with Ster Girl🤎🦃 Extra thankful," Matthews wrote alongside the family snap. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone😘."

On her Instagram Story, Matthews also shared a video of a Thanksgiving spread, as well as another photograph of Sterling posing in her designer outfit.

On his own Instagram page, Mahomes, 26, shared a series of shots of himself and his fiancée with their little one.

"Thankful❤️," Kansas City Chiefs quarterback captioned the pics, which showed the family posing in one shot, and Mahomes playfully lifting his daughter up in another.

Last week, the infant celebrated another milestone — turning 9 months old!

Matthews commemorated Sterling's special day by sharing a series of adorable shots to her Instagram Story.

"I can't believe my baby girl is 9 months old 😭😭😭," Matthews wrote alongside a picture of her cuddling her daughter while lying on the grass.

In another photo, Sterling wore a tan onesie printed with suns as she smiled and sat with her toys. "Biggest blessing ever 💕," Matthews captioned the snap.

Sterling looked too cute in another slide wearing a polka dot sweater and an oversized white bow in her hair. "Growing so fast!!" the new mom wrote.

Later in the day, Matthews reposted a picture of her daughter wearing a football-themed outfit to cheer on her dad.